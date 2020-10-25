NAACP hosts 2020 Freedom Fund banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson- Madison County Branch of NAACP held its 2020 ‘Freedom Fund Banquet’ raising money and awareness for social and economic issues.

This the 57th annual ‘Freedom Fund Banquet’ which is usually held in person and is the organization’s primary fundraiser. This year the organization decided to do a virtual approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started off with a special musical selection by the Lane College choir and speakers from the area giving their speech on the importance of this years banquet.

The NAACP chapter in Jackson is making sure voices are being heard this election year and during the banquet members shed a light on the importance of voting and black history.

The funds raised during the event allows them to fulfill the NAACP’s mission to ensure the political, educational, and social rights for all people.

The event will be held again next year and the organization hopes to have a greater outcome.