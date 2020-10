WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — If you were in Weakley County on Sunday, you may have seen a caravan of cars and trucks parading in support of President Donald Trump.

About 50 cars rode through the City of Martin, then made their way other cities like Sharon, Greenfield, Gleason and Dresden.

Many were honking their horns and making their support known as President Trump runs for a second term.

The parade remained peaceful the whole time.