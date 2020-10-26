249,866 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,163 deaths, 1,098 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 249,866 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, October 26. In addition, 3,163 people have died and 1,098 are currently hospitalized. Another 219,230 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 13,348 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 164 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,697

Bedford County – 1,745

Benton County – 421

Bledsoe County – 1,026

Blount County – 3,374

Bradley County – 3,619

Campbell County – 1,035

Cannon County – 421

Carroll County – 1,153

Carter County — 1,583

Cheatham County – 1,069

Chester County – 733

Claiborne County – 528

Clay County – 406

Cocke County – 1,080

Coffee County – 1,923

Crockett County — 870

Cumberland County – 1,613

Davidson County – 31,975

Decatur County – 663

DeKalb County – 737

Dickson County – 1,707

Dyer County – 2,247

Fayette County – 1,698

Fentress County – 918

Franklin County – 1,302

Gibson County – 2,172

Giles County – 983

Grainger County – 612

Greene County – 1,812

Grundy County – 575

Hamblen County – 2,475

Hamilton County – 11,867

Hancock County – 121

Hardeman County — 1,905

Hardin County – 1,404

Hawkins County – 1,226

Haywood County — 1,297

Henderson County — 1,421

Henry County — 802

Hickman County – 810

Houston County – 423

Humphreys County – 458

Jackson County – 453

Jefferson County – 1,564

Johnson County – 1,157

Knox County – 12,848

Lake County – 987

Lauderdale County – 1,441

Lawrence County – 1,645

Lewis County — 418

Lincoln County – 917

Loudon County – 1,643

Macon County – 1,348

Madison County – 3,814

Marion County – 783

Marshall County – 1,157

Maury County – 3,389

McMinn County – 1,659

McNairy County — 1,134

Meigs County – 329

Monroe County – 1,472

Montgomery County – 4,240

Moore County — 272

Morgan County — 443

Obion County — 1,795

Overton County – 1,229

Perry County – 308

Pickett County — 274

Polk County – 517

Putnam County – 4,456

Rhea County – 1,124

Roane County – 1,321

Robertson County – 2,628

Rutherford County – 12,017

Scott County – 386

Sequatchie County – 347

Sevier County – 3,364

Shelby County – 36,685

Smith County – 994

Stewart County — 336

Sullivan County – 3,819

Sumner County – 6,184

Tipton County – 2,381

Trousdale County – 1,776

Unicoi County – 433

Union County — 546

Van Buren County – 208

Warren County – 1,449

Washington County – 3,569

Wayne County – 1,604

Weakley County — 1,573

White County – 1,194

Williamson County – 7,187

Wilson County – 4,731

Out of state – 4,151

Pending – 2,261

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 312

Asian – 2,167

Black or African-American – 41,529

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 180

Other/Multiracial – 27,191

White – 141,495

Pending – 36,992

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 166,050

Hispanic – 27,415

Pending – 56,401

Gender:

Female – 129,127

Male – 118,752

Pending – 1,987

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.