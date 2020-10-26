43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 3,832 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,832.
Those patients range in age from 6-years-old to 88-years-old.
13 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,188 (58.5%)
- 38301: 1,147 (30.2%)
- 38356: 59 (1.5%)
- 38391: 45 (1.2%)
- 38366: 65 (1.7%)
- 38343: 38 (1.1%)
- 38313: 76 (2%)
- 38392: 25 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.4%)
- 38362: 42 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 41 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,123 (29.3%)
- White: 1,614 (42.1%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 90 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 73 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 920 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,135 (55.7%)
- Male: 1,676 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 21 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,405 (88.9%)
- Not recovered: 86 (2.2%)
- Better: 123 (3.2%)
- Unknown: 144 (3.8%)
- Deaths: 74 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 172 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 485 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 703 (18.3%)
- 31 – 40 years: 569 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 534 (13.9%)
- 51 – 60 years: 552 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 407 (10.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 222 (5.8%)
- 80+: 160 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.7%)