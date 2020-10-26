Authorities still searching for man in connection to weekend homicide

NEWBERN, Tenn. — A shooting that took place over the weekend has left one man dead in Dyer County. Authorities are still searching for a West Tennessee man in connection to the homicide.

Newbern police and deputies with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a business on the 100 block of Smith Street in Newbern around 1:30 Sunday morning.

There, they found 49-year-old Robert Brandon dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the district attorney, has charged 32-year-old Terence Jamal Robinson with the first degree murder of Robert Brandon.

Investigators on the case say they were not able to provide any updates in regards to what led to the shooting, as the case is still under investigation.

At this time investigators are still searching for Robinson. If you have information on where Robinson is, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.