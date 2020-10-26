Chilly And Gloomy Again Today

Weather Update: Monday October 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another gloomy day on the way. Temperatures only fell into the low 50s for most this morning, unfortunately with the thick cloud layer don’t expect the temps to move much this afternoon either. Highs may spike to around 60 at best, if there are breaks in the clouds. There will be a northerly wind today between 5-10 mph. It may feel like the lower to mid 50s all day. In short, take the light jacket if you are going to be out and about today!



