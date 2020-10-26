Community gathers to protest chicken farms in Beech Bluff

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. — Community members got together to peacefully protest chicken farms.

Residents of Beech Bluff gathered with Haywood County Mayor David Livingston Sunday afternoon at Beech Bluff Elementary to discuss local chicken farms.

Community members had the chance to voice their opinions on the chicken farms in coordination with Citizens Against Mega Chicken Operations.

“The majority of the neighborhood does not want it in it, and so this was a good chance for some fact finding and informational stuff for us in trying to keep them out,” said County Commissioner Carl Alexander.

“It seems to have a large negative impact, and I can’t see anything at all positive that it would bring to the people of this county,” said Beech Bluff resident John Arnold.

Residents say attending the meeting was great and helped them to gain knowledge on the chicken farms, because some of them had no idea about the future operations.

Tyson does own or operate any facilities in Madison or Henderson County.