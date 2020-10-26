Hurricane Zeta Forecast to Reach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, October 26th

Skies have been overcast in West Tennessee since Friday night, and without any sunshine, we’ve been below 60°F since then! Colder air is working its way into the region setting up for snow and ice in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri right now but our focus is mainly on the hurricane to our south. At 2:10 p.m. central daylight time, Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found that Zeta had strengthened to a hurricane. Data from the aircraft indicated that Zeta now has maximum sustained winds near 80 mph with higher gusts. This storm is forecast to continue north through the Yucutan Peninsula of Mexico and make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies will continue tonight across the area with a slight chance for rain in northwest Tennessee. It’ll be chilly out there with light winds and temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise on Tuesday. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue tomorrow with glimpses of sunshine later in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 60s. There’s a low chance for rain on Tuesday but showers and thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday and Thursday from Hurricane Zeta. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast path and impacts for that storm, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

