Local resident fights for his life against COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn.– A Bethel Springs resident survived COVID-19 after 11 days in the ICU.

52-year-old Dan Moore battled COVID-19 for more than 18 days and is still recovering. He hopes to warn and save lives for those going through the same experience.

“I left Friday thinking it was just sinus, a little tickle in my throat, and by the time Saturday morning rolled around is when the fever and the body aches started and right then I knew it was more than just a seasonal thing,” Moore said.

Moore left work Friday, July 17 with COVID-19. He believes he was infected by a patient at work. Congestion and coughs soon turned to fever and body aches, and after 3 days Moore found himself with no appetite or energy. Moore is diabetic and feared for his life due to his pre-existing health conditions.

“I ached head to toes, I mean it was the higher the fever the stronger the aches,” Moore said.

A week later Moore was admitted into the ICU where he would spend 11 days fighting for his life next to patients who passed away.

“I remember getting so bad I pretty much gave up. Told myself whatever the doctors and nurses wanted to do, I just didn’t care,” Moore said.

“This thing is more than physical. When you’re away from home and loved ones, it gets to you mentally. I mean you lose track of the days and your loved ones you can’t see them and that makes it even harder,” Moore said.

One day in particular, Moore’s blood gases became critical. Doctors called his family to say if things didn’t get better in an hour he would be put on a ventilator.

“When my wife got that news she put out prayer requests. Inside an hour, my blood gas went from critical to nearly normal,” Moore said.

After losing 25 pounds and receiving many cards and prayers, Moore began to recover. He says he will share his story with hopes to save others and let people know who is in charge of healing.

“Head the warnings. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I was right there and it is real. The only thing I can say is be thankful that you haven’t got it. It may not effect you but there is plenty of people that it has affected,” Moore said.

Moore says the fight is not over yet. He has made progress, but is still recovering from potential scarring in his lungs.