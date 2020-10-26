Mugshots : Madison County : 10/23/20 – 10/26/20

1/28 Andrew Martinez Aggravated assault

2/28 Jerry Childress Violation of probation

3/28 Branan Hatley Failure to appear

4/28 Brandon Massey Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/28 Courtney Miller Aggravated robbery



6/28 Curtis Millard Failure to appear, failure to comply

7/28 Damascus Willingham Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/28 Danielle Diggins Shoplifting/theft of property

9/28 Eduin Flores Lopez Shoplifting/theft of property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/28 Evette Washington Violation of community corrections



11/28 Jeremy Moore Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

12/28 Jordan Gander Aggravated domestic assault

13/28 Kellen Sinclair Failure to appear

14/28 Kristina Butz Violation of probation

15/28 Luis Medina Failure to appear



16/28 Malcolm Edwards Violation of probation

17/28 Mark Trojanowski Indecent exposure

18/28 Marquan Greer Simple possession/casual exchange, simple domestic assault, vandalism

19/28 Martez Ayers Vandalism, simple domestic assault

20/28 Mathew Coln Public intoxication



21/28 Michael Stavely Violation of order of protection

22/28 Randal Forrest Vandalism

23/28 Richard Lawane Aggravated burglary

24/28 Robert Kidd Possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest

25/28 Shyquille Blalark Stalking



26/28 Terron Kinnie Criminal trespassing

27/28 Tiffany McBride Possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest

28/28 Valerie Lawane Aggravated burglary

























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.