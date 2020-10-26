Police seek location of Weakley County shooting suspect

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are seeking the location of 32-year-old Joseph Brown, accused of shooting a man Saturday in Weakley County, according to a news release.

The release states between 8 and 9 p.m. on October 24, a confrontation at a residence on the Tennessee side of Dukedom resulted in Brown shooting 24-year-old Tyler Forrester with what is described as a sawed-off shotgun.

According to a news release, Joseph Brown fled the scene and has not been located.

The release states Forrester was taken to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri with injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department has issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest for attempted first degree murder.

If you know Brown’s whereabouts or have any information that could lead to his discovery, call the sheriff’s department at (731) 364-5454.