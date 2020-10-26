Republican bus tour makes stop in Weakley County

DRESDEN, Tenn. — It is Day 6 of the statewide republican Road to Victory bus tour, stopping to visit voters in Weakley County at the Election Commision in Dresden.

Speaker of the House for the Tennessee House of Representatives, Cameron Sexton, explained why they chose to do a bus tour.

“Delivering the republican message on how great our state is doing under republican control the last 10 years, the difference that we’ve made in people’s lives, whether it be increasing wages and number of jobs opportunities for them, and we’re not taking anything for granted,” Sexton said.

Republican officials say the bus tour is designed to encourage people to vote, and during the stop, many speakers spoke about why they believe voting is important.

David Kustoff, the U.S. Representative from Tennessee, expressed his thoughts on many issues surrounding the United States — one of them being police brutality.

“Nobody is in favor of certainly what happened with George Floyd, we all realized that was an excruciating eight and a half minutes for the people who watched it,” Kustoff said.

He also says having great knowledge is the most important thing during this election.

“Learn everything you can about the issues that are important to you,” Kustoff said. “There are plenty of ways to learn, plenty of ways to research.”

The tour also featured republican candidates who are running in this year’s election.

The Road to Victory bus tour features 37 stops in 35 counties. It started October 19 and will end on October 28.