Shelter in critical need of dog food, other basic supplies

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–A local animal shelter is in critical need of basic essentials for its animals.

The Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter saw an increase in pets over the last several weeks, and leaders say they need more supplies to take care of them.

“We started running out when we had an overload of hoarding cases,” Cari Campbell said.

Campbell is the director of the Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter.

She said the shelter received around 100 dogs in the last month.

In a Facebook post made Monday, shelter staff were asking for the public’s help to fulfill basic, but critical needs for the animals.

“We need bleach, dog food, cat litter, and medicine,” Campbell said.

When staff leaders made the post, they said the shelter was down to their last two bags of dog food to feed their 17 dogs, and only had enough cat litter to fill one more litter box.

Since the post, some community members have stepped up and donated up to a hundred pounds of dog food and cat litter, but the shelter still needs more.

Campbell said these donations will help keep animals fed and clean, and keep the shelter free of illnesses.

“It helps keep parvoviruses down, and any other viruses that could come in on a puppy,” Campbell said.

Campbell explained how donations can make a huge difference and offers advice on how you can help control the pet population, “it helps your community, it helps animals. Spay and neuter your pets so we don’t have problems.”

You can drop off donations at the Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter, located at 217 Russell Avenue in Brownsville.

You can also donate through their Amazon wish list here.