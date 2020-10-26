South Gibson prepares for third straight trip to Class AA state tournament

MEDINA, Tenn. — With extra time on the schedule, the South Gibson girls soccer team took to the practice field Monday afternoon to begin preparations for their third straight trip to the Class AA state tournament.

Overall, the Lady Hornets have been one of the more consistent programs in the West Tennessee area, not only frequenting late season soccer, but winning 5 consecutive district titles.

As his team takes time this week to regroup for the journey to Murfreesboro, head coach Ethan Ellis knows his veteran players will be ready for the task at the highest level.

“It’s going to be a big crowd, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be noisy, it’s going to be physical,” said Ellis. “But they know what to expect and they’re going to bring that. We’re a well balanced team, we’ve got multiple people that can score, multiple people that can step up in different roles.”

The Lady Hornets will now plan to depart for Murfreesboro this Thursday afternoon, and will open up first round play in the state tournament Friday night at 7:00 against Hume Fogg.