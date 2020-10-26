Superhero Day lifts spirit at Alexander Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn. — To kick off their second nine week school session, Alexander Elementary School is doing something fun and exciting to get students in the Halloween spirit.

“We feel like they’ve been really super, not just our students but our parents, and so what a good time to start celebrating our superhero day,” said principal Carolyn Caldwell.

Students were able to attend classes dressed in their favorite superhero costumes in honor of Superhero Day.

Principal Caldwelll says the school does events like this often to keep the children engaged.

“Students are always excited when we do something different, and they all have their own special superhero, so they’re excited about it,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell says this event symbolizes something greater.

“We are their superheroes as well,” Caldwell said. “We’re here for them to support them and their needs, and whatever it is that they need, the challenges that they’re having, we want them to know that we’re here for them as well.”

For the first nine weeks of school, there was partial in-person learning and the other half was virtual.

For the second session, virtual students were given the choice to join the current in-person students to add to the class size.

“We’re just excited to have our in-person kids back and see kids in the building you know? It’s been kind of empty, and so all of our teachers who love their kids as much as I do are so happy to have them back, and that’s what we wanted, we wanted to see them in the building,” Caldwell said.

Principal Caldwell says the school looks forward to doing more events like this in the future.