Two teens charged in Humboldt arson

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Two teenagers have been charged following an investigation of a fire in Humboldt, according to a news release.

The release states at approximately 11:20 a.m. on October 24, officers with the Humboldt Police Department were notified of a “suspicious fire” located at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Mitchell Street.

An investigation assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led authorities to a 15-year-old black male and a 16-year-old white male, both from Humboldt.

Both have been charged with arson.

Their identities are unknown at this time.