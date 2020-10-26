TWRA official shares tips on snake safety during fall

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — They’re scaly and they’re sneaky, slithery and scary — spooky season also means snake season.

“The weather’s cooler, so the snakes are moving. The weather’s cooler, so we’re out. So when you get humans and snakes out together, you do increase your chances of accidentally getting snake bit,” said Amy Spencer, public information officer for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Spencer says fall is one of the biggest times for snake bites, and the biggest group to get bit is men age 17 to 27.

“When you are out this time of year, make sure you are wearing boots or closed soled shoes,” Spencer said. “Don’t wear flip flops, because that’s usually where people get bit. People are going to get bit on their feet or hands. So when you’re out working in the yard, wear gloves. And don’t put your feet or your hands somewhere you can’t see.”

But if you come across a snake, what are you supposed to do? Experts say to just leave them alone.

“It is illegal to kill a snake in Tennessee, and a lot of people don’t realize that,” Spencer said. “We actually have 34 species of snakes in Tennessee, and four of those are venomous. So the chances of you running into a harmless snake are pretty high.”

And if you kill them, you might be letting other creepy, crawly critters into your yard.

“One snake can eat 50 to 75 mice. So, don’t kill a snake. Leave them alone. They play a valuable role in our ecosystem,” Spencer said.