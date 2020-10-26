USJ returns to state semifinal to face CPA

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local high school girls soccer program accustomed to playing this late in the season would be USJ.

At 16-3, the Lady Bruins find themselves right back in the same position as they were a year ago, in the Division II-A state semifinals. Once again, head coach Paul Conway will be taking a young roster to Middle Tennessee, however it’s a team that is loaded with talent all over the field.

Coming off a 9-1 win over Silverdale this past Saturday, USJ now gets a full week of practice to get refocused for their next challenge.

“For us this week, I think we’re still just enjoying being out here,” said Conway. “We’re four months into it and we still have girls that are playing with enthusiasm and with energy. So we’ll take time to rest, recover, get our legs back a little bit but also start to really focus on a very good opponent in CPA.”

The Lady Bruins will be looking to avenge last year’s loss to CPA in the exact same semifinal game, when they kick things off this Saturday in Murfreesboro at 4:30.