Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News — West Tennessee`s News Channel — has an immediate opening for a weekend meteorologist/weekday multimedia journalist. WBBJ, located in Jackson (between Nashville and Memphis), is the dominant regional news operation in the West Tennessee market.

Duties include, but are not limited to, producing and delivering weather casts on weekend evenings and shooting, writing and editing stories for three days of the week. The candidate must also participate in editorial meetings, interact with weather department members, news producers, and managers, and conduct severe weather coverage with the weather department when necessary.

A social media presence is a must, as candidates must be able to maintain a Facebook and Twitter presence and update with posts as needed especially during extreme weather events.

Must be able to work holidays and be able to perform duties listed within hours given. Applicants should have a B.S. in meteorology or related major.

Strong ad-lib and live shot skills are a must, along with developing and maintaining meaningful contacts. We’re looking for candidates who have a passion for telling a story related to weather and agriculture that impacts our viewers. Position requires candidate to carry camera equipment up to 40 lbs. Must possess a current valid driver’s license and have physical ability to drive a vehicle.

Send your resume with references and video reel via web link or DVD to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. No phone calls, please.