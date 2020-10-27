251,774 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,207 deaths, 1,223 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 251,774 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, October 27. In addition, 3,207 people have died and 1,223 are currently hospitalized. Another 222,348 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 13,650 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 170 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,727

Bedford County – 1,753

Benton County – 426

Bledsoe County – 1,026

Blount County – 3,404

Bradley County – 3,641

Campbell County – 1,044

Cannon County – 427

Carroll County – 1,158

Carter County — 1,598

Cheatham County – 1,079

Chester County – 735

Claiborne County – 534

Clay County – 410

Cocke County – 1,097

Coffee County – 1,943

Crockett County — 876

Cumberland County – 1,623

Davidson County – 32,175

Decatur County – 667

DeKalb County – 751

Dickson County – 1,722

Dyer County – 2,285

Fayette County – 1,708

Fentress County – 926

Franklin County – 1,305

Gibson County – 2,192

Giles County – 986

Grainger County – 617

Greene County – 1,821

Grundy County – 578

Hamblen County – 2,495

Hamilton County – 11,952

Hancock County – 121

Hardeman County — 1,909

Hardin County – 1,416

Hawkins County – 1,232

Haywood County — 1,305

Henderson County — 1,426

Henry County — 809

Hickman County – 810

Houston County – 425

Humphreys County – 457

Jackson County – 459

Jefferson County – 1,575

Johnson County – 1,166

Knox County – 12,956

Lake County – 988

Lauderdale County – 1,451

Lawrence County – 1,665

Lewis County — 422

Lincoln County – 925

Loudon County – 1,653

Macon County – 1,357

Madison County – 3,851

Marion County – 794

Marshall County – 1,156

Maury County – 3,407

McMinn County – 1,673

McNairy County — 1,144

Meigs County – 330

Monroe County – 1,486

Montgomery County – 4,275

Moore County — 271

Morgan County — 444

Obion County — 1,811

Overton County – 1,232

Perry County – 329

Pickett County — 276

Polk County – 527

Putnam County – 4,499

Rhea County – 1,130

Roane County – 1,346

Robertson County – 2,640

Rutherford County – 12,143

Scott County – 394

Sequatchie County – 357

Sevier County – 3,408

Shelby County – 36,855

Smith County – 1,005

Stewart County — 338

Sullivan County – 3,846

Sumner County – 6,230

Tipton County – 2,406

Trousdale County – 1,777

Unicoi County – 445

Union County — 549

Van Buren County – 210

Warren County – 1,461

Washington County – 3,615

Wayne County – 1,606

Weakley County — 1,579

White County – 1,200

Williamson County – 7,235

Wilson County – 4,785

Out of state – 4,171

Pending – 2,330

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 314

Asian – 2,180

Black or African-American – 41,762

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 183

Other/Multiracial – 27,322

White – 142,790

Pending – 37,223

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 167,474

Hispanic – 27,486

Pending – 56,814

Gender:

Female – 130,218

Male – 119,560

Pending – 1,996

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.