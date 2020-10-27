3 deaths, 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19.
The health department says those deaths are:
- a 30-year-old man, who died Aug. 15
- a 73-year-old woman, who died Sept. 6
- a 63-year-old man, who died Sept. 30
The health department also confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,878.
Those patients range in age from 2-months-old to 82-years-old.
There are currently 13 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,272 (58.6%)
- 38301: 1,169 (30.1%)
- 38356: 60 (1.5%)
- 38391: 45 (1.2%)
- 38366: 66 (1.7%)
- 38343: 42 (1.1%)
- 38313: 78 (2%)
- 38392: 26 (0.7%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 45 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 41 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,123 (29.3%)
- White: 1,614 (42.1%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 90 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 73 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 920 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,157 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,699 (43.8%)
- Unknown: 22 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,442 (88.8%)
- Not recovered: 82 (2.1%)
- Better: 131 (3.4%)
- Unknown: 146 (3.7%)
- Deaths: 77 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 173 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 491 (12.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 709 (18.3%)
- 31 – 40 years: 574 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 544 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 561 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 411 (10.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 224 (5.8%)
- 80+: 162 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 29 (0.7%)