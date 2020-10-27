3 deaths, 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says those deaths are:

  • a 30-year-old man, who died Aug. 15
  • a 73-year-old woman, who died Sept. 6
  • a 63-year-old man, who died Sept. 30

The health department also confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,878.

Those patients range in age from 2-months-old to 82-years-old.

There are currently 13 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,272 (58.6%)
  • 38301: 1,169 (30.1%)
  • 38356: 60 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 45 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 66 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 42 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 78 (2%)
  • 38392: 26 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 16 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 45 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 41 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,123 (29.3%)
  • White: 1,614 (42.1%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 90 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 73 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 920 (24%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,157 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,699 (43.8%)
  • Unknown: 22 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,442 (88.8%)
  • Not recovered: 82 (2.1%)
  • Better: 131 (3.4%)
  • Unknown: 146 (3.7%)
  • Deaths: 77 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 173 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 491 (12.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 709 (18.3%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 574 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 544 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 561 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 411 (10.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 224 (5.8%)
  • 80+: 162 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 29 (0.7%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts