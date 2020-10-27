3 deaths, 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19.

The health department says those deaths are:

a 30-year-old man, who died Aug. 15

a 73-year-old woman, who died Sept. 6

a 63-year-old man, who died Sept. 30

The health department also confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,878.

Those patients range in age from 2-months-old to 82-years-old.

There are currently 13 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,272 (58.6%)

38301: 1,169 (30.1%)

38356: 60 (1.5%)

38391: 45 (1.2%)

38366: 66 (1.7%)

38343: 42 (1.1%)

38313: 78 (2%)

38392: 26 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 45 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 41 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,123 (29.3%)

White: 1,614 (42.1%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 90 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 73 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 920 (24%)

Gender:

Female: 2,157 (55.6%)

Male: 1,699 (43.8%)

Unknown: 22 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,442 (88.8%)

Not recovered: 82 (2.1%)

Better: 131 (3.4%)

Unknown: 146 (3.7%)

Deaths: 77 (2%)

Age: