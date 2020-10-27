Couple pleads not guilty to killing, abusing adopted children

KINGSTON, Tenn. — An East Tennessee couple, who were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges after a child’s body was found buried at a Roane County home, were arraigned Monday morning.

Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray both pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Last week, a grand jury in Roane County returned a 42-count indictment that includes charges of murder against the couple accused in the deaths of two of their adopted children, according to a release from the office of district attorney general.

The couple was indicted after the bodies of two adopted children were found on two different properties connected to the Grays over the summer.

The two are set to appear in court again on December 18.