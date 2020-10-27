COVID forces local communities to change plans for Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween will look pretty different this year for many families, since the regular trick or treat tradition has been altered due to COVID-19.

Around the region, we confirmed at least three annual Halloween cancellations: one in Madison County, one in Trezevant, and one in McKenzie.

Over in McKenzie, they’ve had to cancel multiple programs for the rest of the year, including their annual “Boo Bash” with Bethel University.

“Several thousand children actually come into our downtown square for that event. There’s just no way to social distance with something like that going on,” said organizer Jennifer Waldrup. “We’ve cancelled just about all of our big events this year. We cancelled our BBQ contest, our Southern Fried Festival, our Memorial Day program.”

But it’s not just safety reasons. COVID has also caused organizers to struggle elsewhere.

In Madison County, the annual trunk or treat celebration was cancelled back in June — because the candy suppliers weren’t able to fulfill the orders.

“The factories were basically shut down or at a reduced production schedule, and we weren’t able to get the amount of candy that we needed,” said Trunk or Treat organizer Jeff Wall. “You have to have people, you have to have candy, you have to have a place to go, and those things just didn’t line up this year because of COVID-19.”

But here’s some good news — there are still private events going on, and some smaller city events will remain, and many are encouraging masks and social distancing.

Simply look at your Facebook events page, or the Facebook page of your local government for more guidance.

The hope is that it’s just a setback for one year, and 2021 will be better.

“Hopefully next year, we can do that Jackson-Madison County Fabuous Feud, and the Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat next year, and it be bigger and better than ever,” Wall said.

Trezevant also cancelled their Christmas parade due to similar concerns.

