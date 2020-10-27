Heavy Showers and Gusty Winds Wednesday and Thursday

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Tuesday, October 27th

Cloudy skies will continue over West Tennessee but we’re looking dry for the near future. Our next best chance for rain will begin to materialize tomorrow morning and afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday into Thursday. Zeta has returned to “tropical storm” status but will be back as a Category One hurricane later tonight.

TONIGHT

After very little sunshine again today, mostly cloudy skies will continue into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 50s and it’ll be breezy with winds from the north-northeast. We’ll be dry until showers push into West Tennessee from the south tomorrow morning. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Showers will be off-and-on throughout the day tomorrow becoming heavy at times with occasional thunderstorms. Temperatures will only warm up to the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon. Strong winds are possible tomorrow night with heavy showers and gusty winds continuing in to Thursday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast path and impacts for that storm, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

