Madison County early voting: Day 12

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission confirmed 2,097 ballots were cast on Tuesday, with only two days left in early voting.

The election commission says 24,788 voters have now cast ballots in Madison County, representing a little more than 39 percent of registered voters in the county.

Early voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29.

Thursday is the last day for early voting, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Madison County residents who wish to vote early may do so at the Madison County Election Commission office at 311 North Parkway in Jackson. Voters must have a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the U.S. government. An out of state driver’s license will not be accepted.

Voters are reminded to double check their voting precinct location prior to Tuesday, Nov. 3.

If you are unsure where your polling location is, please call the Madison County Election Commission prior to Tuesday at (731) 660-1796.