Residents hit the polls as Medina early voting continues

MEDINA, Tenn.–In addition to the presidential election, residents of Medina are continuing to vote in local elections.

Participants are able to vote for the City Alderman, City mayor, and a referendum to allow wine sales at retail food stores.

Those who would like to participate in voting for the presidential election are able to vote at city hall in Medina.

Resident William Edwards expressed his opinions on the sale of wine at retail food stores in Medina.

“I believe as an of-age adult, if you’re responsible I don’t see any reason not to be able to go to a liquor store to buy liquor. You should be able to go to a food store and buy wine,” Edwards said.

Residents have the opportunity to early vote until October 29th.