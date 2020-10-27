Mostly Cloudy And Slightly Warmer

Weather Update: Tuesday, October 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Skies remain overcast again this morning across the region. Temperatures are about where they were yesterday morning. Today, expect clouds to hang tough again, however with some increase in ridging to the south, there may actually be a few breaks this afternoon. A warm front will focus to the south and start to shift northward into West Tennessee. An area of deep tropical moisture will be associated with southerly flow. Rain will increase overnight and then continue most of the day on Wednesday. The rain may become heavy at times, and gusty as a strong cold front accelerates eastward from the southern plains into the mid-Mississippi River Valley.



