Over a third of Madison Co. voters already cast ballots a week ahead of election

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a final push to the polls in Madison County.

“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of early voting. I think we’re well on the way to a record,” said Kim Buckley, Madison County’s administrator of elections.

The previous record for early voting was set in November 2008, with 27,000 people. This year, we’re already at 23,000.

“So with three days to go, doing at least 2,000 a day, we will surpass that record,” Buckley said.

Younger voters we spoke with Tuesday said they made a plan to get out here, because they didn’t want to miss their chance to vote.

“It’s only going to get worse,” said voter Darren Seward. “The actual election day, you don’t want to be last minute. You don’t want to be a last minute person with a big crowd standing out here for hours at a time.”

“Today’s a good day to get out. It’s important, and you’ve got to make time to do it,” said Garrett Guymon.

“With work and school and college, it’s hard to have spare time,” Rebecca Davis said. “I made sure to set apart a day to come here and be able to wait in line, that way I’ll be able to vote.”

“I like to early vote,” said Akeisha Jones. “I don’t want to wait until the last minute. It’s a great choice that we have being U.S. citizens, and I like to exercise my right to vote.”

Across West Tennessee, we’re seeing similar turnout. Hardin County is at 37.8%. Gibson is at 38.2%. Henderson County is at 41% and Crockett is at 41.4%.

Kim Buckley also told us that the lines are longer at the beginning and end of the day.

So when you make your plan to vote, keep in mind the lines are shortest mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the polls will be open until 6 p.m. so people can get in last minute.