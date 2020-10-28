254,220 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,241 deaths, 1,254 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 254,220 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, October 28. In addition, 3,241 people have died and 1,254 are currently hospitalized. Another 224,822 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 14,022 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 174 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,767

Bedford County – 1,763

Benton County – 431

Bledsoe County – 1,033

Blount County – 3,464

Bradley County – 3,667

Campbell County – 1,071

Cannon County – 430

Carroll County – 1,161

Carter County — 1,630

Cheatham County – 1,091

Chester County – 740

Claiborne County – 538

Clay County – 415

Cocke County – 1,123

Coffee County – 1,962

Crockett County — 897

Cumberland County – 1,651

Davidson County – 32,483

Decatur County – 674

DeKalb County – 779

Dickson County – 1,747

Dyer County – 2,324

Fayette County – 1,744

Fentress County – 934

Franklin County – 1,314

Gibson County – 2,205

Giles County – 994

Grainger County – 635

Greene County – 1,831

Grundy County – 585

Hamblen County – 2,525

Hamilton County – 12,057

Hancock County – 123

Hardeman County — 1,929

Hardin County – 1,426

Hawkins County – 1,245

Haywood County — 1,317

Henderson County — 1,436

Henry County — 821

Hickman County – 820

Houston County – 428

Humphreys County – 462

Jackson County – 468

Jefferson County – 1,588

Johnson County – 1,171

Knox County – 13,049

Lake County – 990

Lauderdale County – 1,474

Lawrence County – 1,696

Lewis County — 431

Lincoln County – 931

Loudon County – 1,678

Macon County – 1,371

Madison County – 3,892

Marion County – 809

Marshall County – 1,172

Maury County – 3,431

McMinn County – 1,683

McNairy County — 1,150

Meigs County – 332

Monroe County – 1,507

Montgomery County – 4,333

Moore County — 277

Morgan County — 451

Obion County — 1,847

Overton County – 1,248

Perry County – 336

Pickett County — 283

Polk County – 533

Putnam County – 4,548

Rhea County – 1,132

Roane County – 1,387

Robertson County – 2,669

Rutherford County – 12,271

Scott County – 400

Sequatchie County – 357

Sevier County – 3,461

Shelby County – 37,111

Smith County – 1,024

Stewart County — 344

Sullivan County – 3,923

Sumner County – 6,305

Tipton County – 2,439

Trousdale County – 1,781

Unicoi County – 457

Union County — 552

Van Buren County – 212

Warren County – 1,490

Washington County – 3,663

Wayne County – 1,612

Weakley County — 1,601

White County – 1,228

Williamson County – 7,319

Wilson County – 4,847

Out of state – 4,177

Pending – 2,107

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 318

Asian – 2,196

Black or African-American – 42,260

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 183

Other/Multiracial – 27,560

White – 145,295

Pending – 36,408

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 170,768

Hispanic – 27,643

Pending – 55,809

Gender:

Female – 131,548

Male – 120,694

Pending – 1,978

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.