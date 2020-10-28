41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,919 in Madison County.

The health department says those patients range in age from 6-months-old to 94-years-old.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,306 (58.9%)

38301: 1,173 (29.9%)

38356: 60 (1.5%)

38391: 45 (1.1%)

38366: 68 (1.7%)

38343: 42 (1.1%)

38313: 79 (2%)

38392: 26 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.4%)

38362: 45 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 42 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,146 (29.2%)

White: 1,641 (41.9%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 92 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 75 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 953 (24.3%)

Gender:

Female: 2,182 (55.7%)

Male: 1,714 (43.7%)

Unknown: 23 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,455 (88.2%)

Not recovered: 92 (2.3%)

Better: 146 (3.7%)

Unknown: 149 (3.8%)

Deaths: 77 (2%)

Age: