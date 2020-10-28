41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,919 in Madison County.
The health department says those patients range in age from 6-months-old to 94-years-old.
Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,306 (58.9%)
- 38301: 1,173 (29.9%)
- 38356: 60 (1.5%)
- 38391: 45 (1.1%)
- 38366: 68 (1.7%)
- 38343: 42 (1.1%)
- 38313: 79 (2%)
- 38392: 26 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.4%)
- 38362: 45 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 42 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,146 (29.2%)
- White: 1,641 (41.9%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 92 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 75 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 953 (24.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,182 (55.7%)
- Male: 1,714 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 23 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,455 (88.2%)
- Not recovered: 92 (2.3%)
- Better: 146 (3.7%)
- Unknown: 149 (3.8%)
- Deaths: 77 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 178 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 492 (12.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 714 (18.2%)
- 31 – 40 years: 581 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 549 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 567 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 412 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 229 (5.8%)
- 80+: 167 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 30 (0.8%)