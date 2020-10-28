41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,919 in Madison County.

The health department says those patients range in age from 6-months-old to 94-years-old.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,306 (58.9%)
  • 38301: 1,173 (29.9%)
  • 38356: 60 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 45 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 68 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 42 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 79 (2%)
  • 38392: 26 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 45 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 42 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,146 (29.2%)
  • White: 1,641 (41.9%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 92 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 75 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 953 (24.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,182 (55.7%)
  • Male: 1,714 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 23 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,455 (88.2%)
  • Not recovered: 92 (2.3%)
  • Better: 146 (3.7%)
  • Unknown: 149 (3.8%)
  • Deaths: 77 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 178 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 492 (12.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 714 (18.2%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 581 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 549 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 567 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 412 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 229 (5.8%)
  • 80+: 167 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 30 (0.8%)
