Annual ‘Vein Drain’ blood drive offers treats for donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is hosting its annual Vein Drain blood drive.

The event will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, according to a news release from Lifeline.

Those who donate can receive a Vein Drain t-shirt and a coupon for a free meal from TULUM Fresh Mexican Grill, according to the release.

Lifeline says donors can also register to win tickets to the Zombie Trail Paintball and Corn Maze, as well as enter a costume contest if they come dressed up.

A free hotdog lunch will also be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the release.