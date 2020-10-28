City of Scotts Hill issues boil water notice

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — A local town has issued a boil water alert following a water main break.

The City of Scotts Hill issued a water boil notice due to a water line breaking in the Bath Springs Water Plant System on Tuesday, which has caused low pressure throughout the water system.

“I don’t know what is going on with the water. I know my water pressure has been really low,” said Robert Wilson, who is a resident of Scotts Hill.

According to the Scotts Hill Mayor Kenny Parrish, all residents who live from Roach Road to the Tennessee River are being asked to boil water before using because there is a possibility that water is contaminated.

Although the post doesn’t say how long the boil notice will last, these water customers are advised to boil water prior to using it for drinking or food preparation.

“Now that I know of it, I am going to definitely boil water before I cook anything,” Wilson said.

According to the City of Scotts Hill Facebook page, the Scotts Hill Water Department was working in the Bath Springs area Wednesday.

Some customers may experience some down time or lower water pressure.

Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Sparks says water will be distributed to those effected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Bath Springs Community Center.