Heavy Rain Continues into the Evening with Showers Likely Tomorrow Too

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 28th

As of 1:00 p.m. Hurricane Zeta had strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane bordering on becoming a Category 3! Maximum sustained winds were at 110 mph and the storm is moving north-northeast at 22 mph. Rapid movement to the northeast is forecast after landfall, which will happen within the hour, but we’ll continue to feel impacts well after tonight.

TONIGHT

A break in the rain may briefly show up around midnight tonight but until then expect the heavy showers to continue with occasional thunderstorms. This is your yearly reminder that falling leaves in rain can often mean the road is as slick as ice! Drive carefully out there today and tonight. Showers will continue into Thursday morning when temperatures are in the lower 60s. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Temperatures will be falling throughout the day tomorrow so that we’re in the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon. With off-and-on showers, it will get windy with a potential for gusts of 30-40 mph. Rain will finally come to an end later Thursday night. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com