Jackson Chamber presents new online tool for businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber of Commerce is on a mission to ensure local businesses succeed by designing an online tool for entrepreneurs looking to start a business or those wanting to expand.

“We need to be and are in the business of helping all businesses prosper. We have found a tool that does just that. It provides access to data and information that helps small businesses and actually large businesses,” said Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon.

The service SizeUp will be available free of charge to, not only members, but all businesses throughout West Tennessee.

“It pulls data from a lot of different sources and provides analysis and reports on how companies in Jackson and how companies in West Tennessee compare to their competitors,” said Hannah Mathis, Economic Development Coordinator for the Jackson Chamber.

Director of Customer Success for SizeUp, Mario Ubalde says this is a business intelligence tool that large national business owners use and pay thousands of dollars to access.

“Even though this is a very powerful tool, you don’t need an MBA or degree in statistics or business analytics to understand how to use the tool. The only two things that you need to know is for an existing business, the industry that you’re in and where you’re doing your business,” Ubalde said.

The Chamber has been working on this service since March, and it says having it launch during the pandemic is perfect timing due to the hardship local businesses faced during the pandemic.

“A lot of organizations have put SizeUp on their website as a response to the pandemic, which is really cool and great, but it’s important to know that Jackson was thinking about that before it became ‘popular,'” said SizeUp Director of LBI Sales Mark Hays.

The tool can be accessed starting Wednesday.