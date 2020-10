JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Clinic and BlueCross BlueShield have partnered to host Free Flu Shot Saturday.

Free flu shots will be provided on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release.

The event will be held at the Jackson Clinic at 2859 Highway 45 Bypass.

The release says that masks and social distancing will be required.