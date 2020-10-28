JTA to hold annual food drive for RIFA, offers free rides for donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority (JTA) will hold its 31st Annual Food Drive to benefit the Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA) Food Bank this November.

The food drive will take place on November 11 and 12 on all JTA services.

JTA riders are able to donate a canned food item when boarding to receive a free ride. Riders are able to do this as often as they like during this two-day period.

Note that no policy changes will be made during these days. Regular and discount fares will be accepted where applicable, with transfers being free.

Donations will also be accepted at the JTA office, located at 38 Eutah Street in Jackson.

For more information, call JTA at (731) 423-0200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays.