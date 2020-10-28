Local church hosts trunk-or-treat in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church hosted an event to celebrate Halloween a little early.

Little ones and their families were able to drive through East Union Baptist Church for some Halloween candy.

The church event started at 6 p.m. and ran for an hour.

Music Minister and Children’s Director Bill Laarz said the event was a good thing for the community, and it was able to give a sense of normality.

“We want the community to know we’re interested in them,” Laarz said. “We want them to feel comfortable coming here and know that we care about them, and that is what this is about. We don’t want them to think we have forgot about them, even in the midst of what’s going on with COVID-19.”

East Union Baptist Church is wishing everyone a safe Halloween.