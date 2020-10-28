Local NAACP official speaks out following weekend incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County branch of the NAACP is speaking out after an alleged weekend incident.

On Saturday, a college student volunteer was working on the corner of South Highland and Sycamore Street holding a “Vote today, black voters matter” sign.

According to NAACP officials, the student was allegedly harassed by three men in a blue pick-up truck.

Officials say the men allegedly shouted insults at the student, and one reportedly threw an object at him.

Jackson police confirmed Tuesday that a report was filed, but the report says the victim chose not to pursue charges.

Harrell Carter with the NAACP says he has a message for the West Tennessee community.

“It is not acceptable. It will not be acceptable. What we are looking for in this city, and in this county, in this state, and in this country is the access to the polls, and the people vote their choice of the conviction,” Carter said.

The police report indicates that the victim was told to contact investigators again if he decided he did want to pursue charges at a later date.

Officers who responded to the incident were unable to find the object that was thrown. The victim told police he also couldn’t find what was thrown at him.