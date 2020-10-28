Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/20 – 10/28/20 October 28, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Joyce Johnson Shoplifting/theft of property, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Alicia Lake Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Cody Fullington Aggravated domestic assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Desimen Rodgers Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Desmond McCorkle Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jeffery Pirtle Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12John Patterson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kadarius Davis Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, child abuse or neglect (non-violent) Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Kenneth Culps Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Lance Stusse Violation of probation, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Steven Blake Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Yashakena Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest