Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/20 – 10/28/20

1/12 Joyce Johnson Shoplifting/theft of property, identity theft

2/12 Alicia Lake Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care

3/12 Cody Fullington Aggravated domestic assault, violation of community corrections

4/12 Desimen Rodgers Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, violation of order of protection

5/12 Desmond McCorkle Aggravated domestic assault



6/12 Jeffery Pirtle Violation of community corrections

7/12 John Patterson Failure to appear

8/12 Kadarius Davis Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

9/12 Kenneth Culps Aggravated domestic assault

10/12 Lance Stusse Violation of probation, assault



11/12 Steven Blake Failure to appear

12/12 Yashakena Davis Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.