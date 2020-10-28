Nashville-based company to expand solar power capacity in Jackson

A Nashville-based startup is partnering with another company to add new solar power capacity in Jackson, according to a news release.

The release says Coolperx is partnering with Clearloop, a solar offset company based in Nashville, to invest in new, renewable energy infrastructure.

The release says Coolperx and Clearloop are working to reclaim more than a half-million pounds of carbon by building 21 new solar panels in Jackson.

For more information on the project, click here.