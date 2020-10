JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center will host their annual Tree of Warmth program again this year.

The tree will be decorated on Tuesday, December 1.

The center is accepting donations of hats, scarves, gloves and socks. These items can be brought to the front door of The Ned.

For more information, call The Ned at (731) 425-8397.