USDA program aims to assist rural communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding over 250 rural projects with grants and loans, including some in West Tennessee.

A news release from the USDA says the projects will be funded through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.

The release says that Henderson County will be using a $9,900 grant for hot spots and equipment for the Henderson County School System.

The release says Halls will be using its $940,000 loan and $250,000 grant to rehab the Arnold Field Airport Runway, and Clarksburg will finish renovating City Hall with a $125,000 loan and $22,000 grant.

The USDA says six other rural counties in Tennessee will also benefit from the program.

Overall, the release says the program will benefit 3.5 million rural residents in 43 states and Guam.