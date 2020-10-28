Wreck slows traffic on Highway 412 in Crockett Co.

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Traffic slowed down for a wreck on Highway 412 in Crockett County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed two people were injured and taken to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on Wednesday.

The extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

THP and Bells police were on the side of Highway 412, going south investigating the wreck that involved two cars.

One appeared to have rolled over the side and onto an embankment.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on the air and online for updates.