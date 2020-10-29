22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,941 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,941.

The health department says those cases range in age from 3-years-old to 80-years-old.

There are currently 19 Madison County residents hospitalized. The health department says three residents are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,325 (59%)

38301: 1,175 (29.8%)

38356: 60 (1.5%)

38391: 45 (1.1%)

38366: 68 (1.7%)

38343: 43 (1.1%)

38313: 78 (2%)

38392: 27 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 45 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38314: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 40 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,151 (29.2%)

White: 1,648 (41.8%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 93 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 78 (2%)

Unspecified: 959 (24.3%)

Gender:

Female: 2,199 (55.8%)

Male: 1,721 (43.7%)

Unknown: 21 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,487 (88.5%)

Not recovered: 91 (2.3%)

Better: 147 (3.7%)

Unknown: 139 (3.5%)

Deaths: 77 (2%)

Age: