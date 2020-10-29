22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 3,941 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,941.
The health department says those cases range in age from 3-years-old to 80-years-old.
There are currently 19 Madison County residents hospitalized. The health department says three residents are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,325 (59%)
- 38301: 1,175 (29.8%)
- 38356: 60 (1.5%)
- 38391: 45 (1.1%)
- 38366: 68 (1.7%)
- 38343: 43 (1.1%)
- 38313: 78 (2%)
- 38392: 27 (0.7%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 45 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38314: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 40 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,151 (29.2%)
- White: 1,648 (41.8%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 93 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 78 (2%)
- Unspecified: 959 (24.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,199 (55.8%)
- Male: 1,721 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 21 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,487 (88.5%)
- Not recovered: 91 (2.3%)
- Better: 147 (3.7%)
- Unknown: 139 (3.5%)
- Deaths: 77 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 180 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 495 (12.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 718 (18.2%)
- 31 – 40 years: 584 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 552 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 571 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 412 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 233 (5.9%)
- 80+: 168 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.7%)