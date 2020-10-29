256,880 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,263 deaths, 1,394 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 256,880 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, October 29. In addition, 3,263 people have died and 1,394 are currently hospitalized. Another 227,271 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 14,305 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 176 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,813

Bedford County – 1,789

Benton County – 434

Bledsoe County – 1,034

Blount County – 3,515

Bradley County – 3,703

Campbell County – 1,104

Cannon County – 432

Carroll County – 1,169

Carter County — 1,666

Cheatham County – 1,097

Chester County – 741

Claiborne County – 533

Clay County – 418

Cocke County – 1,150

Coffee County – 1,987

Crockett County — 907

Cumberland County – 1,669

Davidson County – 32,679

Decatur County – 679

DeKalb County – 786

Dickson County – 1,763

Dyer County – 2,336

Fayette County – 1,759

Fentress County – 944

Franklin County – 1,336

Gibson County – 2,227

Giles County – 1,007

Grainger County – 636

Greene County – 1,876

Grundy County – 587

Hamblen County – 2,547

Hamilton County – 12,175

Hancock County – 125

Hardeman County — 1,931

Hardin County – 1,435

Hawkins County – 1,272

Haywood County — 1,320

Henderson County — 1,441

Henry County — 837

Hickman County – 829

Houston County – 431

Humphreys County – 465

Jackson County – 471

Jefferson County – 1,604

Johnson County – 1,192

Knox County – 13,193

Lake County – 990

Lauderdale County – 1,495

Lawrence County – 1,707

Lewis County — 442

Lincoln County – 945

Loudon County – 1,690

Macon County – 1,381

Madison County – 3,918

Marion County – 812

Marshall County – 1,190

Maury County – 3,458

McMinn County – 1,712

McNairy County — 1,150

Meigs County – 337

Monroe County – 1,521

Montgomery County – 4,389

Moore County — 283

Morgan County — 458

Obion County — 1,855

Overton County – 1,261

Perry County – 343

Pickett County — 287

Polk County – 540

Putnam County – 4,610

Rhea County – 1,141

Roane County – 1,420

Robertson County – 2,681

Rutherford County – 12,406

Scott County – 408

Sequatchie County – 363

Sevier County – 3,497

Shelby County – 37,335

Smith County – 1,032

Stewart County — 348

Sullivan County – 3,981

Sumner County – 6,371

Tipton County – 2,466

Trousdale County – 1,789

Unicoi County – 477

Union County — 555

Van Buren County – 212

Warren County – 1,507

Washington County – 3,767

Wayne County – 1,619

Weakley County — 1,610

White County – 1,252

Williamson County – 7,387

Wilson County – 4,920

Out of state – 4,278

Pending – 2,230

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 321

Asian – 2,221

Black or African-American – 42,536

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 184

Other/Multiracial – 27,706

White – 147,024

Pending – 36,888

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 172,568

Hispanic – 27,755

Pending – 56,557

Gender:

Female – 132,959

Male – 121,925

Pending – 1,996

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.