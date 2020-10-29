Cash reward offered for information on wanted man

JACKSON, Tenn. — A cash reward is being offered for a man wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators say Clarence Williams, 42, was involved in a domestic situation on Thursday, in which a firearm was fired inside a home.

Marshals say Williams ran into the woods after deputies arrived.

Williams is wanted on charges from previous incidents, which includes promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary, violation of an order of protection, resisting arrest and evading arrest, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Williams is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 925-3377 or U.S. Marshals at (731) 427-4661.