JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority will be operating its regular service on Veterans Day.

JTA says bus service will be provided on Nov. 11 during regular hours on the holiday.

Bus services are provided Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, call JTA at (731) 423-0200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.