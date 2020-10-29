Lifeline Blood Services hosts ‘Vein Drain’ blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — At Lifeline Blood Services in north Jackson, staff members and donors dressed up in Halloween costumes for a good cause.

“We got a costume contest, actually a separate one for our staff, so actually all of the staff is going to have their pictures made, and we’ll have those posted tomorrow for donors on Friday to come and cast their vote for staff costume,” said Lifeline Public Relations Coordinator Cherie Parker.

Donors also had the chance to enter a costume contest and other prize giveaways.

Parker says donors may come to have fun, but what’s more important is helping to save someone’s life who is in need of blood

“There’s no substitute for blood, so if blood is not collected, it won’t be there when people need it,” Parker said. “And during this pandemic, all over the country, blood drives have been down and canceled.”

Parker says, even though COVID-19 is still a concern, Lifeline still needs donations.

Donors were asked to social distance while giving blood, and temperatures were checked at the door.

“Even on this fun time, fun day we are wearing masks, we are observing social distancing and we are asking you to wait your time out in the foyer before you come in. We’re still having fun, we’re just doing it socially distanced,” Parker said.

To learn more about Lifeline Blood Services, visit their website.