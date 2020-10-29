Madison Co. budget committee discusses employee raises

MADISON CO., Tenn. — The Madison County budget committee discussed how the county is bringing in revenue.

Budget Committee Chairman Doug Stephenson says the committee is now looking at possibly giving raises county wide.

This is due to a judge’s decision last week that the county would give all Madison County certified deputies a 7% raise.

The committee decided that full-time county employees would receive a 3% raise, while part-time employees would receive a 1.5% increase by December 11.

“It excludes certified elected officials who got a 3.48% raise from the state,” Stephenson said.

That decision will now go to the full county commission for approval.

They also discussed business spending in the community and budget plans for next year.