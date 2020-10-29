Madison County early voting: Day 13

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission confirmed 2,760 ballots were cast on Thursday, the final day of early voting.

The election commission says 30,164 voters cast ballots in Madison County, representing 48% percent of registered voters in the county.

Thursday was the last day for early voting. Voters will still be able to cast their ballot on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters must have a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the U.S. government. An out of state driver’s license will not be accepted.

Voters are reminded to double check their voting precinct location prior to Tuesday, Nov. 3.

If you are unsure where your polling location is, please call the Madison County Election Commission prior to Tuesday at (731) 660-1796.